Trevor Noah thanks fans, black women during his final episode of The Daily Show

During an emotional farewell episode on Thursday, the South African comedian thanked his fans and paid tribute to the black women who shaped him.

CAPE TOWN –Trevor Noah has bid farewell to The Daily Show after being its anchor for seven years.

During his last episode on Thursday, an emotional Noah thanked his fans and paid tribute to the black women who shaped him.

In 2015, the South African comedian took over the show from long-time host Jon Stewart who was at the helm for 16 years.

It wasn’t an easy journey for Noah who was pretty much unknown to audiences in the United States.

“I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience… Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing, I always appreciate… thank you to the people who watch, who shared the clips, everyone who has an opinion,” Noah said with gratitude during his farewell speech.

He also used the opportunity to praise black women, especially his mom, grandmother and aunts who shaped him.

“If you truly want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the most equitable way, talk to black women. They are a lot of the reason why I’m here,” Noah said.

It’s not yet known who the new face of The Daily Show will be.

I have recorded this episode and I will forever cherish it! You will be missed but I can’t wait to see you live on stage soon in 2023 yeah baby!!! Thank you for you, thank you for all you do and thank you honoring and seeing Black women! Stay blessed Trevor Noah!💃🏽🤟🏽🙌🏾 ' tmfsa🤟🏾 (@tmfsa) December 9, 2022

I have @Trevornoah book I’ve seen every comedy special and i promises myself I will save all my extra money my kids don’t spend and I willll see him live I love his story and I respect him for going against the odds and taking over for @jonstewart and doing amazing ' jasmine (@jayjaylanea) December 9, 2022

I don't want him to leave but, obviously he has other adventures! Thank you for the great interviews and laughter!! You will be missed👊🏼 ' Montrae Davis (@DavisMontrae) December 9, 2022