Thuso Mbedu makes NY Times top 10 best actors list for 2022

CAPE TOWN - Actor, Thuso Mbedu has been named in the New York Times’ top 10 best actors of 2022 list.

The Pietermaritzburg-born actor's leading performance in the movie The Woman King, where she plays the character of Nawi scored her the coveted spot.

Also on the list are actors such as Keke Palmer, Michelle Yeoh and Daniel Kaluuya.

The New York Times Top 10 Best Actors of 2022



• Michelle Yeoh

• Keke Palmer

• Michelle Williams

• Daniel Kaluuya

• Thuso Mbedu

• Frankie Corio

• Vicky Krieps

• Brendan Gleeson

• Freddie Gibbs

• Jon Bernthal

Considered one of South Africa's best exports, the 31-year-old star has had a great year.

In March, she bagged the Independent Spirit Award for her role in Underground Railroad - where she plays Cora, an enslaved woman working on a plantation in Georgia who escapes with another slave using the underground railroad.

Train hard, fight harder and order #TheWomanKing, Now On Digital.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Mbedu aptly wrote: "We're in good company."