Thuso Mbedu makes NY Times top 10 best actors list for 2022

The Pietermaritzburg-born actor's leading performance in the movie The Woman King, where she plays the character of Nawi scored her the coveted spot.

09 December 2022 14:56

CAPE TOWN - Actor, Thuso Mbedu has been named in the New York Times’ top 10 best actors of 2022 list.

Also on the list are actors such as Keke Palmer, Michelle Yeoh and Daniel Kaluuya.

Considered one of South Africa's best exports, the 31-year-old star has had a great year.

In March, she bagged the Independent Spirit Award for her role in Underground Railroad - where she plays Cora, an enslaved woman working on a plantation in Georgia who escapes with another slave using the underground railroad.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Mbedu aptly wrote: "We're in good company."

