Sex work amendment bill: religious views compete with SA's reality - Jeffery

Last week, Cabinet approved the publishing of the Criminal Law, Sexual Offences and Related Matters Amendment Bill for public comment.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister of Justice John Jeffery on Friday said while there has been pushback against plans to decriminalise sex work in South Africa - specifically from religious leaders - the reality in the country must be taken into consideration.

The bill proposes repealing the current legislation that makes sex work a crime.

This comes after the government embarked on a series of consultative meetings with various stakeholders and interest groups - including religious leaders.

The bill was widely welcomed as a step in the right direction because the current criminal status of sex work made those in the industry more vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.

Speaking at a press briefing in Pretoria to announce that the bill was published, Jeffrey said: "There's an issue around God's law, but there's also the issue of adultery is against God's law and adultery is no longer a crime in society and hasn't been for some time. We've got to look at the religious aspect versus the reality of what is happening in the country and what has been happening for some time," he said.

In terms of the bill, existing laws prohibiting children from selling sex and trafficking for sexual purposes are set to remain in place.

In this regard, also speaking from the same briefing, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said that municipal by-laws would still be able to provide where solicitation in public spaces may or may not take place.

"For example, prohibiting the selling of sex in certain areas. This is similar to the prohibition on the locations of taverns and shebeens, where there can be restrictions imposed to prohibit trade in residential neighborhoods, near schools or religious buildings," said the minister.