SAns must brace for a black Christmas due to state capture - Cope

Their plea came after Eskom pushed the country up to stage six loadshedding this week, which meant at least six hours a day without power.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope) called on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, to urgently intervene in the power crisis in order for the country to avoid a dark Christmas.

The party's plea came after Eskom pushed the country up to stage 6 load shedding this week, which means at least six hours without power per day.

The political party said that it feared a total grid collapse if the government did not take charge.

It said businesses, patients in hospitals and households cannot bear any more of the country’s lack of support and services.

Cope's Dennis Bloem said there's a need for accountability.

"Eskom is bankrupt and on its knees. The people of this country must brace themselves for a black Christmas. This is the result of state capture and corruption. The economy has come to a standstill."