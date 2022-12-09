Saftu on Eskom’s Andre de Rutyer: He's achieving uninterrupted load shedding

Saftu said the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the entire Cabinet did little to nothing to end load shedding.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) on Friday reiterated its call for the immediate resignation of Eskom’s CEO Andre de Ruyter.

Earlier this week, Eskom introduced Stage 6 Power cuts, which have since been reduced to Stage 5.

“It is clear that De Ruyter is failing to maintain the Eskom fleet and restore it to stability. Instead of achieving uninterrupted supply of power, De Ruyter is achieving uninterrupted implementation of load shedding.

"Records have shown that under De Ruyter, load shedding has worsened,” said Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku.

Shaku stressed that it was time a concerted effort was made by the government to fix the state-owned company.

“In working-class townships, households participate in stokvels to hoard groceries and minimise costs of spending on food during the festive season and January. So, the constant power cuts will lead to people’s food rotting, causing huge losses to the much-needed food.”