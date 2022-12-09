SA takes African Women's Wheelchair Basketball title, qualifies for world champs Team SA, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo battled it out for the one slot allocated for Africa at next year's IWBF U25 Women's Wheelchair Basketball Championships. Team SA

Wheelchair basketball tournament

International Wheelchair Basketball Federation JOHANNESBURG - South Africa won the Africa U25 Women's Wheelchair Basketball World Championship Qualifiers after beating the Democratic Republic of Congo 57 -32 on Thursday. "We have qualified for the IWBF U25 Women’s World Championship," posted Wheelchair Basketball SA. Job Done!

Team SA, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo battled it out for the one slot allocated for Africa at next year's IWBF U25 Women's Wheelchair Basketball Championships.

South Africa hosted the 2022 IWBF Africa U25 Women’s World Championship Qualifiers at the Vodacom Mandeville Indoor Sports Center in Johannesburg from 5-8 December.

South Africa won the Africa U25 Women's Wheelchair Basketball World Championship Qualifiers on Thursday 8 December 2022. Picture: Wheelchair Basketball South Africa/Facebook.

While South Africa claimed the title, DR Congo took the silver medal and Ethiopia took the bronze home.

The IWBF U25 Women’s Wheelchair Basketball World Championship is an international wheelchair basketball competition contested by the top women’s under-25 national teams.

Zonal qualification tournaments take place in each of the four IWBF Zones (America, Africa, Europe and Asia Oceania) to decide the countries that will compete.

The event is held every four years and made its debut in 2011 in St Catharines, Ontario.

