SA police to crackdown on GBVF, illegal migration over festive season – Masemola

The national police commissioner addressed the media in Pretoria on Friday regarding safety measures that were put in place to ensure maximum security over the festive season.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, said the women and men in blue will prioritise cracking down on gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) over the holiday season.

He added that police visibility will be heightened at borders to monitor the influx of travellers over the same period.

He noted the increase in GBVF had become a major concern for law enforcement authorities, saying structures were deployed to trace suspects wanted for the abuse of women across the country.

“As an organisation, we remain committed to ensuring the safety of women, children and vulnerable groups. This is not only for the festive season, but throughout the year.”

He said that policing efforts will be intensified to curb the scourge of illegal migration and other crimes seen at South Africa's borders.

“As we know, at this time of the year there will be an influx of people that will be leaving and coming into the country. We have intensified our search operation at entries and focusing on targeting human and drug trafficking."