Ramaphosa to hear final decision from ANC integrity commission on Phala Phala

The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) is convening a special sitting in Nasrec, primarily to deal with all outstanding reports from the party's integrity commission.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hear the final decision of the African National Congress’ (ANC) integrity commission regarding the Phala Phala saga on Friday.

Ramaphosa met with the committee earlier in 2022.

Questions the integrity commission would have to answer on Friday was whether Ramaphosa's actions regarding the Phala Phala matter brought the party into disrepute and if he should step aside.

While the ANC NEC backed Ramaphosa against calls for his removal just days ago, this was yet another hurdle as his term of office winds down.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the integrity commission would present those reports on Friday, along with their recommendations.

“If the NEC wants to take a position on those, it does so, and through the statement that we issue at the conclusion of the NEC, we then convey what is the decision of the NEC."

This will be the second last special sitting of the NEC before its five-year term of office comes to an end and new leadership is elected in the upcoming conference.