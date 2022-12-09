Public service workers liken wage hike demand to fight against apartheid

The workers continue to reject a 3% offer from the government.

CAPE TOWN - Over a thousand public service workers on Friday gathered outside Parliament demanding a 10% wage increase.

Nehawu's Western Cape Secretary General, Baxolile Mali said politicians had betrayed workers.

"Comrades, we are here today [Friday] in this building to remind comrades who were part of us when we fought against the brutal system of apartheid. Today, these comrades when they are in Parliament, they have forgotten," he said.

Mali added that workers will intensify their action if their demands are not met.

"The very same way that we dealt with the brutal system of apartheid will be the very same way the workers in this country will deal with them [government]. We must remind them that we will remain resolute. Comrades, unity of workers is..."