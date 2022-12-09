PSA criticises Ramaphosa's silence on public service wage impasse

Negotiations between workers and government deadlocked earlier in the year, triggering a series of protests across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has hit out at President Cyril Ramaphosa for being mum on the public service wage impasse.

Trade union federations Fedusa, Cosatu and Saftu are expected to stage another protest at Parliament on Friday morning.

The memorandum of demands that workers will submit includes calls for a 10% wage increase, while government says it won't budge from its offer of 3% on the baseline.

PSA president, Lufuno Mulaudzi, said that Ramaphosa's silence on the matter was worrying.

"His stance, the one that he is taking towards labour, is very disappointing because you expect the president to see that this is no longer a joke, this is a serious matter, and the president instructs his ministers to say let’s try find money elsewhere to stop this industrial action."