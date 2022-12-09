Go

Phaahla urges South Africans to get COVID vaccine booster

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that while the number of COVID-19 cases remained low, the country still continued to record deaths linked to the virus on a weekly basis.

FILE: A woman receives a dose of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from a healthcare worker at the Zwartkops Raceway in Centurion on 13 August 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
09 December 2022 07:29

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has issued the call for South Africans to approach their closest public health facilities so they can get COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

Phaahla was updating the media on Thursday on a few health-related matters.

He said that while the number of COVID-19 cases remained low, the country still continued to record deaths linked to the virus on a weekly basis.

South Africa has administered 38 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far.

Minister Phaahla said that they were still hoping to reach 70% of the country's population.

He, however, raised concerns that there appeared to be a low appetite for vaccine boosters.

But he encouraged South Africans to make use of the available vaccines.

"We still have sufficient numbers of vaccines, both Pfizer and J&J, we still have in stock... they should go," the minister said.

Phaahla said that they believed that the Omicron variant had enabled the country to achieve high levels of immunity.

He said, however, that it was still important to get vaccinated because natural immunity as a result of the Omicron variant could not be guaranteed to last over time.

