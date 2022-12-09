No evidence of capture of the judiciary, says Zondo

The Chief Justice also said the judiciary won't be swayed into making populist decisions that aren’t in line with the law.

CAPE TOWN - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said there is no evidence or proof to suggest that the judiciary or its members are captured.

He also said the judiciary won't be swayed into making populist decisions that aren’t in line with the law.

Zondo addressed the Public Service Commission's (PSC) International Anti-Corruption Day event in Tshwane on Friday - a global United Nations (UN) commemorative day in the fight against systemic misconduct.

He said that those who claimed the judiciary was captured had four years to present evidence to the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, which he chaired.

“Nobody ever came forward with any credible evidence implicating a judge in corruption or state capture.”

In an apparent reference to the recent release of Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Walus, on parole, Zondo said the judiciary will always stick to the law.

“We will not bend the law in any case in order to achieve a particular outcome. An outcome of a case will be based on the Constitution, the law, and the evidence. The judiciary will not be scared to make unpopular decisions, as long as those decisions are justified in terms of the Constitution, the law, and the evidence."

Zondo said only by the judiciary making decisions without fear or favour, will it be playing its part in the fight against corruption.