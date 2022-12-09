Go

Mine sludge worsens Soweto flooding, leaving residents without overnight shelter

Snake Park residents in Soweto on Friday, 9 December 2022, following heavy destructive rains. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News
09 December 2022 20:11

JOHANNESBURG - The residents of Snake Park in Soweto said they were desperate for help following heavy rains in the area.

Many locals in the informal settlement told Eyewitness News that they had nowhere to sleep on Friday night after their homes were flooded.

As the rain persisted, residents of Snake Park were worried that more people could be displaced.

Heavy downpours wreaked havoc in various parts of Gauteng since the beginning of the week.

The community of Snake Park in Soweto said their situation was worsened by residues of sludge coming from an abandoned mine into their homes.

A local activist Tiny Dlamini details the circumstances: “The rain has made the situation that was worse, worser, because this is worse. I’m always calling this a silent killer.”

Thokozile Mntambo said any form of assistance would be welcomed at this point.

“People are misplaced – they don’t have food, their furniture has been swept away by this mining sludge. They don’t have documents.”

As many residents scramble for survival, the South African Weather Service warned that there was a high likelihood of more rain over the weekend in Gauteng.

