Mignon Du Preez retires from international cricket

JOHANNESBURG - Former South Africa women’s captain Mignon Du Preez has called time on her international career.

Considered one of the all-time greats of women’s cricket in South Africa, du Preez announced her retirement after 15 years.

She represented the Proteas in 154 One Day Internationals and 114 T20 matches, along with a solitary Test match in 2014.

Earlier this year, the 33-year-old announced her retirement from Test and ODI, after taking part in the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Her final appearance for the national team was in the 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the inaugural Women’s Cricket T20 tournament at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August.

Du Preez said she will, however, continue to play in various T20 leagues around the world until she eventually becomes a mother one day.

“It's never an easy decision to step away from something you love as much as I love cricket, but I know in my heart that the time is right for me to announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket. However, I will still continue to play the shorter format of the game in the global leagues until such a time that I am blessed to become a mom and start a family of my own,” said du Preez.

Du Preez made her international debut as a 17-year-old in 2007. Since then, she has represented South Africa in a staggering seven ICC Women’s T20 World Cups and four ODI World Cups.

Du Preez bows out after a total of 268 international matches, 5,565 runs including 25 fifties and three hundreds across Test, ODI and T20 cricket, as well as 96 matches as captain.

Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe said he felt it was a bittersweet moment, adding that her devotion, and passionate team-first personality will be sorely missed.