MALAIKA MAHLATSI: The beauty and burden of democracy in Hani’s killer's release

OPINION

A month ago, the Constitutional Court made the unanimous decision to order that Janusz Walus - the man responsible for the brutal assassination of South African Communist Party (SACP) leader, Chris Hani, be placed on parole. The decision came after Walus’s application for parole was denied by the Minister of Justice, Ronald Lamola, two years ago.

Walus subsequently took the Minister’s decision on review, but was unsuccessful as both the Pretoria High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) upheld it. He then approached the Constitutional Court, which found in his favour, contending that the Minister’s decision was irrational.

The court subsequently ordered that Walus be placed on parole within 10 days. In compliance with the ruling, Walus was placed on parole a few days ago, and while conditions of his parole cannot be publicly revealed due to security concerns, and as per the practice of correctional services, it is believed that they are very strict.

The ConCourt’s decision has been met with a lot of outrage, particularly from the tripartite alliance. The African National Congress (ANC), the SACP, and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) recently marched to the Constitution Hill Human Rights Precinct in Braamfontein, where the ConCourt is located. The organisations were asking for a stay in the release on parole of Walus, pending the outcome of the SACP’s application to rescind the ConCourt order allowing for his release. A few days prior, the alliance had marched to Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Tshwane, where Walus had been imprisoned.

Many South Africans were angered by what they deemed an injustice to the Hani family and the memory of Chris Hani, whose assassination brought the country to the brink of a civil war.

Back in April 1993, when Hani was assassinated outside his home in Boksburg, negotiations for a democratic transition in South Africa were underway.

From 1990, the ANC and apartheid government had begun bilateral talks to establish preconditions for negotiations. But by the time the second plenary of the Convention for a Democratic South Africa (CODESA) ended in May 1992, all parties involved in the negotiations had failed to reach a consensus on some critical issues, including the constitution-making process.

A month later, the ANC withdrew from the negotiation process following the Boipatong massacre in which 45 people were killed and many more injured by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). Despite the Goldstone Commission report later stating that the apartheid government was not involved in the massacre, the IFP and apartheid police’s history of collusion in attacks and killings of ANC supporters had long been established.

Three months after the Boipatong massacre, another brutal massacre occurred in the Eastern Cape province - the Bisho massacre, in which 28 ANC supporters and one soldier were killed by the apartheid government’s Ciskei Defence Force (CDF), which almost led to the return to armed struggle.

The massacre occurred when the CDF shot at protesters who were attempting to enter Bisho to demand the reincorporation of the Ciskei homeland into South Africa. Residents of homelands had long been stripped of South African citizenship and since the international community did not recognise homelands as autonomous or independent states, those residing there were effectively stateless people – denied citizenship and basic human rights.

However, even after the Bisho massacre, the ANC returned to the negotiating table.

The assassination of Hani just six months later, in the very month that the Multi-party Negotiating Forum began, and the outrage that Walus’s parole has provoked, must be understood in the context of these developments. When it is argued that Hani’s assassination nearly plunged the country into civil war, this is meant quite literally.

Walus, a Polish immigrant who had moved to South Africa in 1981, had been with a member of the National Party and the Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweging, commonly known as the AWB. The AWB was a staunch Afrikaner nationalist paramilitary organisation.

Following Hani’s assassination, he was sentenced to death, but the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment after the abolition of the death penalty in 1995.

Section 51 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act (Act 105 and 1997) prescribes the minimum sentence for murder to 25 years. There have been very few cases where the sentence imposed surpassed the minimum sentence, and all have been exceptional cases of serial murders - or in cases like that of Ananias Mathe, serial attempted murder, and other charges.

However, new legislation came into effect in 2012 stating that any prisoner who received a life sentence before 2004 can apply for parole, but only after serving at least 13 years and four months of their sentence. Walus, having been convicted of Hani’s murder in October 1993, thus became eligible for parole in 2005.

The irony in this situation is that it was the ANC-led government that amended the law which has allowed for Hani’s killer to be placed on parole and eventually have his freedom.

Laws in our country are made in the national legislature or parliament. One of parliament’s major functions is to pass new laws, amend existing ones and repeal old laws. Bills and draft laws can only be introduced by members of parliament, with over 90 percent being initiated by the Executive.

At the time of the amendment of the Criminal Law Act, the ANC held the majority in both Houses of Parliament, namely the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). Therefore, it was the ANC that set the parameters for the amendment that saw Walus become eligible for parole in 2005.

The beauty and burden of democracy is that everyone is equal before the law. This means that the ANC cannot decide that Walus must have a separate law applied to him on the basis of who he killed. If the law is to work, it must remain free from passion and favour.

Mahlatsi is a Researcher at the Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation, University of Johannesburg.