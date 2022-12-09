Jukskei River tragedy: 'He did not want to kill people' - AWOL pastor's wife

In an exclusive sit down with Eyewitness News, the woman, who only identified herself as Violette, said she last saw her husband on Saturday, hours before he left with members of his church to the river in Bramely Park in Johannesburg.

Approximately 30 worshipers who gathered at the river were swept away by a strong water current during the ceremony during the weekend.

During a relentless search-and-recovery operation, Johannesburg emergency management services managed to recover 15 bodies.

One body, believed to be that of a three-month-old baby, remained unaccounted for.

As the families of the deceased grieve their loss, Eyewitness News sat down with Violette.

'I AM AFRAID THEY WANT TO KILL ME'

After Eyewitness News knocked on the door of a rented one-room in Alexandra, we were welcomed into almost complete darkness.

Nestled on her bed, Violette stared at the ground.

Behind her, a large painted canvas of the married couple in their white and blue religious garments vied for attention.

“He worked for the Lord. He did not want to kill people… If you needed a job, if you had problems in your family, he would fix them.”

As she placed her hands in her palm, Violette recalled the day at least 15 worshippers were overwhelmed by the raging waters of the Jukskei River during a baptism led by her husband.

“We have been baptising people at the river for 15 years and this has never happened. I was not there. I was at a society meeting when I got the call. I haven’t seen him since that day.”

On the foot of her bed was a newspaper with the headline 'Flash Flood Claims Lives', and as she reached for it, she told Eyewitness News that she feared that her life was now in danger.

“I am not safe. Nobody forced them to come here, now I am afraid they want to kill me."

Meanwhile, EMS temporarily called off the search-and-recovery operation for the infant, as teams scurried to respond to numerous flood-related emergencies.