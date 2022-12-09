Joburg City Power says it's still in disaster mode dealing with storm aftermath

The heavy rains have kept some of the city's substations submerged on flooded grounds since Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power says that it's still in disaster mode after receiving at least 3,500 outage calls on Friday morning due to the aftermath of this week's storms.

The heavy rains have kept some of the city's substations submerged on flooded grounds since Monday.

The power utility said that its customers were battling after being hit with ramped-up power cuts on top of unplanned outages caused by the severe storms.

Earlier this week, City Power said that it would only be able to attend to the flooded stations once the storms had passed.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena: "We're still having those flooded chambers, submerged mining substations, cable faults with some popping as the aftermath of the heavy storms. The heavy rains of yesterday made the matters worse in areas such as places like Lenasia. We have put in all available resources to basically work on these backlogs caused by the stage 6 load shedding and also the storms."