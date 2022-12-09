JMPD cautions motorists in Soweto, Roodepoort amid floods

The department said they received reports of sinkholes appearing in some roads in parts of Roodepoort, while some low-lying bridges were washed away in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said Soweto and Roodeport were among the areas that were most affected by the heavy rainfalls.

The department said they received reports of sinkholes appearing in some roads in parts of Roodepoort, while some low-lying bridges were washed away in Soweto.

Several roads across Gauteng are closed off due to the flooding.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said motorists should be extra cautious on the roads.

“In Soweto, Moroka Nancefield Road between Mcube Drive and Klipspruit Valley Road in Dube, and still in Dube, a tree has fallen on the road on Mzilikazi Street and one lane is closed off. Orlando West Mtipa Street is flooded and has been closed off between Khumalo and Maseli Street.”