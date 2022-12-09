'I never thought I'd get this far': Kitshoff on equalling Stormers record

The Heineken Champions Cup encounter against ASM Clermont Auvergne will see the Rugby World Cup-winner draw level with fellow prop, Frans Malherbe, for the most matches played in Stormers’ history.

JOHANNESBURG - Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff will reach a new career milestone when he leads his team against French club, ASM Clermont Auvergne, at the Stade Marcel Michelin this weekend.

The Heineken Champions Cup encounter will see the Rugby World Cup-winner draw level with fellow prop, Frans Malherbe, for the most matches played in Stormers’ history.

Kitshoff’s 124th Stormers appearance comes 11 years after he made his debut as a teenager. Since then, Spicy Plum, as he is affectionately known by his supporters, has established himself as arguably one of the greatest to play for the Cape side. Indeed, few players have been as consistent as Kitshoff or led with greater distinction.

After leading the Stormers to the inaugural United Rugby Championship title last season, Kitshoff is eager for success in Europe’s elite club competition and hopes his team will set a high standard for themselves to follow.

“We are really looking forward to playing in the Champions Cup this weekend. As a team it was one of our big goals, to play in this tournament. We had a big season in the United Rugby Championship last season and for me to reach this milestone, in what will hopefully be a statement game, will be massive,” Kitshoff said.

On his personal achievement, Kitshoff, surprisingly, said that he never thought he’d become a stalwart for the team he grew up supporting as a young boy.

“When I made my debut back in 2011, to be honest, I never really thought I would get this far. Through a lot of hard work and coaches that have backed me over the years, it has been a massive journey and I am just happy to still be able to play rugby, do my job and represent the Stormers as passionately and as well as I can,” he said.

Three South African teams, the Sharks, Stormers and Bulls make their highly anticipated debut in Europe’s premier club competition - the Champions Cup - on Saturday, 10 December.

The match between ASM Clermont and the Stormers kicks off at 17:15.