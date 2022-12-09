Health Minister Phaahla worried measles outbreak may worsen over festive season

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the disease, which had been mainly concentrated in Limpopo, had now started spreading in other provinces, including Gauteng and the North West.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has expressed concerns over the potential worsening of the measles outbreak during the festive season.

Phaahla addressed the media on Thursday on the sidelines of a health ministry meeting in Boksburg.

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund said that measles was a deadly virus that spreads easily, especially among children.

Symptoms include fever, a dry cough, inflamed and watery eyes, and skin rash.

At least 139 cases of the virus had been confirmed in South Africa.

"That's why we agree that over the next week, we need to use all opportunities available to make sure that we can up our vaccination and provide more stock and more personnel to do that."

Measles can spread in various ways, including skin-to-skin contact and touching a contaminated surface.

Phaahla has expressed confidence that they will be able to contain the virus through mass immunisations.