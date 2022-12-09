Gauteng Traffic Police: At least 52 crashes in last 24 hours due to weather

Two emergency service teams have since been deployed across the city to attend to stranded residents affected by the floods.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng traffic police said that at least 52 vehicle crashes had taken place in the last 24 hours and expect the number to increase as heavy rains lash parts of Joburg on Friday.

With traffic lights out from increased power cuts and trees stretched across some of the roads, the Joburg road mayhem is set to continue as the SA Weather Service predicts more downpours this weekend.

Two emergency service teams have since been deployed across the city to attend to stranded residents affected by the floods.

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo: "There are few roads that have been closed - Moroka Nancefield in Soweto, Christiaan de Wet in Roodepoort and also Goldman Street in Florida."

The Joburg Metro Police Department has also reported that traffic is heavily congested across several roads.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla: "In Roodepoort, there's flooding on Randfontein Road that is travelling between Witpoortjie and Matholesville. On Main Reef Road and Albertina Sisulu Road in Florida between Westlake and Hebbard Street and on Arthur Matthews Avenue travelling between Robertville and Maraisburg."