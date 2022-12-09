Dlamini surprised but not shocked by ineligibility to run for ANC NEC positions

The former ANC Women's League president said that this was ANC national elective conference politics at play, with those who don't support the president being purged.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) Women's League president, Bathabile Dlamini has described the decision by the ANC's electoral committee to disqualify her from being eligible to stand as a national executive committee (NEC) member as shocking but not surprising.

This comes after the electoral committee informed her of her illegibility due to having been found guilty of perjury and sentenced to four years. However, Dlamini managed to avoid jail time by paying a hefty fine.

When Dlamini’s women’s league was disbanded, she told Eyewitness News it was a fight to manage how the December conference would unfold.

This is a view that she feels has just been affirmed, as she’s been told that she cannot be elected into the new NEC.

Dlamini insisted that her perjury conviction was a minor matter, compared to what the ANC was asking of its members now in relation to its president.

"We are fighting to keep the president who has the big Phala Phala scandal," Dlamini said.

She said that it was one thing for her to not be made a minister but another to be told that she can't lead in the organisation.

"But when people take your rights that are in the ANC that you joined yourself, that you have lived, that is your home, they are really fighting you," she said.

Dlamini has resolved to put up a fight for her political career.