Disgruntled civil servants march in CT over wages

State staff with Saftu, Cosatu and the Public Servants Association, are a demanding 10% wage increase and nothing less.

CAPE TOWN - Disgruntled public servants are again marching in Cape Town, saying no to government's offer of a 3% salary increase.

Several groups of workers have started gathering at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) parking area ahead of the march, with large numbers of police keeping a close watch.

Workers carrying posters saying "Happy public servant delivers good service; We demand ten percent now".

Some South African Police Service (SAPS) members have also joined the gathering.

Several other unions including police unions Popcru, Sapu, nursing unions Hospersa and Denosa, and Fedusa are also taking part.

Civil servants are refusing to back down, demanding double-digit wage increases while the government is offering only on a 3% wage hike.