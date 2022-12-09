Cosatu, Saftu, Fedusa to lead protest to Parly over public sector wages

They’re hoping to pressure government to concede to wage demands from workers in the public service.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federations Cosatu, Saftu and Fedusa are expected to lead a protest to Parliament on Friday morning.

They’re hoping to pressure government to concede to wage demands from workers in the public service.

This will be the third leg of protests by the sector in less than two months.

While hundreds are expected to turn up, the unions don't expect massive disruptions to services.

Workers affiliated to trade union federations Cosatu, Saftu and Fedusa are expected to gather at Hanover Street in Cape Town before marching to Parliament.

The protest looks set to be more modest this time around, with other provinces sitting it out.

Two ultimatums later, workers have been unsuccessful in their bid to convince government to increase its wage offer from 3% to 10% on the baseline.

Instead, government opted to sweeten its offer of 3% with additional benefits, including a R1,000 cash allowance and a 1.5% pay progression for qualifying employees.

President of the Public Servants Association (PSA), Lufuno Mulaudzi, said that unions wanted policymakers in Parliament to intervene.

"So far, it's like they are not listening," Mulaudzi said.

Unions are threatening a national shutdown if government fails to return to the bargaining council to renegotiate the deal.