ConCourt dismisses SACP and Limpho Hani's bid to revoke Janusz Walus' parole

The SACP and Hani’s widower have on several occasions voiced their dissatisfaction with the apex court’s decision to grant Walus parole.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has dismissed Limpho Hani and the South African Communist Party (SACP)’s application to revoke and reconsider its decision to release Chris Hani’s killer - Janusz Walus - from prison on parole.

Walus was released on Wednesday after the Constitutional Court ruled that he should be released on parole.

In their application to have Walus’ release from prison reversed, the SACP and Hani argued that the court’s judgment had a patent error.

They said the Constitutional Court did not fully analyse the applicants’ submission.

But the court dismissed the application to have Walus’ release reconsidered.

The apex court said the SACP and Hani failed to make a case for the court to reconsider Walus’ release.

The court further mentioned that it noted an overlap between Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and the SACP’s application to oppose Walus’ release.

Walus is out on parole and the Constitutional Court remains firm in its decision to grant him parole.