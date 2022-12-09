Bill proposing the decriminalisation of sex work out for public comment

The decriminalisation of sex work has been years in the making and last week, Cabinet gave the green light for this game-changing new bill to go out for public comment.

JOHANNESBURG - The new Criminal Law, Sexual Offences and Related Matters Amendment Bill, which proposes decriminalising sex work, is out for public comment.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said that while the South African Law Reform Commission’s 2017 report on adult prostitution recommended criminalisation, this had not stopped the selling or buying of sex.

Lamola said that criminalisation had, in fact, led to higher levels of violence against sex workers.

Furthermore, he said that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had a very low rate of prosecutions when it came to sex work matters.

Lamola said that they hoped decriminalisation would minimise human rights violations against sex workers.

Regulation of the industry will follow at a later stage.

In the meantime, this bill focuses on decriminalisation, the expungement of criminal records for rendering or receiving sexual services and transitional provisions for criminal proceedings instituted prior to the commencement of this act.

The bill is available on the Department of Justice’s website.

Those wishing to comment have until 31 January 2023 to do so.