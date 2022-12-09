Attorney Ian Levitt calls for harsher consequences for child abusers

On Thursday, Women and Men Against Child Abuse hosted a press briefing to announce a major police investigation into allegations of sexual grooming and abuse involving water polo coaches at some of the country’s top schools.

CAPE TOWN - Well-known attorney, Ian Levitt, is calling for harsher consequences both criminally and civilly for child abusers.

It's called Operation Nemo.

This follows a News24 podcast that first revealed the allegations.

Levitt spoke at the announcement.

"The consequences, unfortunately, in our society with the civil claim against the perpetrator, the award, should I say, for succeeding in a civil claim is woefully inadequate in our society," Levitt said.

In 2018, the Constitutional Court set aside the Criminal Procedure Act section which had prevented the prosecution of most sexual offences committed more than 20 years ago.

The case was brought by a group of eight victims of child abuse, allegedly, at the hands of late stockbroker, Sidney Frankel.

Levitt represented the group.

On Thursday, he spoke about the devastating effects of child abuse, calling for suspects to be named and shamed as far as possible.

"People have to be called out, there has to be greater compensation for victims both in terms of the civil law and to cost and for the perpetrator to be incarcerated for a very long time because they have to be prevented from damaging our children," Levitt said.