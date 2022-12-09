ANC NEC set to receive integrity committee reports on Phala Phala, Digital Vibes

The African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) will meet for yet another special sitting on Friday, where it's expected to receive outstanding reports from its integrity committee, including on party president Cyril Ramaphosa and the Phala Phala saga.

Attempts to deal with the report at last month’s ordinary sitting of the NEC failed after it was leaked to the public.

Since then, Parliament’s Section 89 committee report investigating his conduct over the burglary at his Limpopo farm has that found he may have a violated the Constitution, the law and committed gross misconduct.

Last month’s leaked integrity report failed to apportion blame for the Phala Phala farm saga on anyone but it seemed to believe that the matter involving the ANC president brought the party into disrepute.

And while he survived an attempt to push him out last week, he faces another challenge on Friday with concerns that the committee of elders might recommend that he steps aside.

Ramaphosa is not the only leader who has an outstanding matter, with his main opponent, Zweli Mkhize, also likely to get findings about his own Digital Vibes scandal.

This is the second last special sitting, with another scheduled for next week before the NEC's term of office ends.

The ANC's national elective conference kicks off next week Friday.