ActionSA and the DA have begun talks to dominate the 2024 elections

But first, say John Steenshuisen and Herman Mashaba, they need to build confidence in coalitions again.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA are putting their differences aside and are preparing to join forces ahead of the 2024 provincial and national elections.

The leaders of both parties held bilateral talks in Johannesburg on Thursday to discuss how to topple the African National Congress (ANC) in the next elections.

But first, DA leader John Steenhuisen and ActionSA president Herman Mashaba say they first need to build confidence in the prospects of successful national and provincial coalitions, by stabilising their partnerships at local government level.

Following instability in the Gauteng metros, Steenhuisen and Mashaba have committed to better collaboration - even though they may at times differ on the kinds of solutions needed to turn the country around.

Mashaba, who approached Steenhuisen to begin a fresh round of coalition talks, said on Friday he would let bygones be bygones.

"John negotiated with me in good faith. I had no any other agenda. And I said, 'John, I’m talking to you with no other agenda but the project to disrupt the ANC in 2024, the project to take back Johannesburg and to protect Tshwane'."

The next step will be to invite other parties to join forces.

"This is not the end obviously. We need other parties. If the DA can understand that coalitions are critical... Coalitions are a result of electoral support, it’s not something that we’ve just decided let’s go into a coalition. So whoever we invite, let’s treat them with respect. Let’s not say 'we are a bigger party, they are a smaller party'."

Mashaba said his only non-negotiable condition would be corruption.