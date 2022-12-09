AA urges road users to improve driving behaviour during festive season

It said that it was concerned that road fatalities over the holidays would surpass last year’s road fatalities.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) of South Africa is urging road users to improve their driving behaviour over the festive season.

It said that it was concerned that road fatalities over the holidays would surpass last year’s road fatalities.

The association has also pleaded with law enforcement agencies to increase visibility across the country's roads not only during the festive season but throughout next year.

The Automobile Association said that road safety was not only the responsibility of the government but was also that of road users who would be travelling to their respective destinations over the festive season.

It said that the efforts of law enforcement authorities would be pointless if motorists drove recklessly and disregarded road rules.

Keep left, pass right, ensure everyone in the car is buckled up and make sure that your car is in good condition.

These are just some of the safety tips recommended by the association.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula launched this year's festive season road safety campaign on Thursday to prevent high rates of road fatalities.

The Road Traffic Management corporation recorded 1385 fatal crashes over last year's festive season.