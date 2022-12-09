A Strand couple pleads for safe return of their six-month-old baby boy

The child is believed to have been kidnapped by an unknown woman in Somerset West on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A Strand couple is pleading for the safe return of their six-month-old baby boy.

The child is believed to have been kidnapped by an unknown woman in Somerset West on Monday.

Little Ivakele Yeko's parents have been struggling to eat and sleep since the six-month-old was snatched apparently from outside a liquor store in the Somerset West CBD on Monday.

Nomzamo resident Asanda Yeko said at the time she was at work, while her baby was with his caregiver.

It's believed the nanny had asked an unknown woman to hold the child while she went inside a liquor store.

But when she came out, the stranger and Ivakele were nowhere to be seen.

Yeko's boyfriend said he was desperate to hold his son in his arms.

"It felt like hell because it's frustrating, I can't explain it though, we don't actually sleep - we can't eat," he said.

The missing child's father made a plea: "We'd like to say to the person, he or she took someone's baby. It's not like she took a thing; she took a baby. If she can find it inside her heart to bring back the kid."

Ivakele was wearing a nappy and a red T-shirt when he was taken.