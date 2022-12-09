3 female refs get national nod as SA Rugby confirms match officials for 2023

Ashley Murray-Pretorius, Sinesipho Foloti and Giana Viljoen join trailblazer Aimee Barrett-Theron at the top of the domestic refereeing structure, meaning they are eligible to officiate men's matches at Currie Cup level.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Rugby has promoted three female match officials to the national refereeing panel for the 2023 season.

Ashley Murray-Pretorius, Sinesipho Foloti and Giana Viljoen join trailblazer Aimee Barrett-Theron at the top of the domestic refereeing structure, meaning they are eligible to officiate men's matches at Currie Cup level.

The newly elevated trio are following in the footsteps of Barrett-Theron, who represented SA Rugby with distinction at the recent women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, by being included on the national panel.

SA Rugby referees manager, Banks Yantolo, said that the organisation embarked on a rigorous referee talent identification programme in all 14 of its affiliated unions to ensure they’d find the new crop of referees.

“We invited the top performers to the various SA Rugby Youth Weeks for intensive coaching and enhancement, and the inclusion of the next generation of young men and women’s referees onto the panels attest to the success of this programme”, Yantolo said.

Newly appointed male match officials to the national panel were Jonathan Lottering, Hanro van Rooyen, Hernus Coetzee, Zukile Madikizela, JD de Meyer and Lulutho Matomela as the national panel underwent a post-COVID overhaul, while Siyanda Ketse and Aneka Fick have been promoted to the women’s panel.

Other changes to the panels are that Archie Sehlako has moved over to the TMO group and Mpho Matsaung has joined the referee coaching structures, while Bulelani Naka (work commitments) and Rasta Rasivhenge (contract has come to an end) were not included on the panels for next year.

SA Rugby Match Official Panels for 2023 (names in alphabetical order):

National Panel: Christopher Allison, Aimee Barrett-Theron, Johre Botha, Hernus Coetzee, Griffin Colby, JD de Meyer, Morne Ferreira, Sinesipho Foloti, Stephan Geldenhuys, AJ Jacobs, Cwengile Jadezweni, Jonathan Lottering, Zukile Madikizela, Lulutho Matomela, Pumzile Mbewu, Ruhan Meiring, Paul Mente, Vusi Msibi, Sean Muller, Ashleigh Murray-Pretorius, Dylen November, Jaco Peyper, Marius van der Westhuizen, Hanro van Rooyen, Giana Viljoen.

Women’s Panel: Angelic Bezuidenhout, Cameron Dyers, Aneka Fick, Yohane Halgryn, Siyanda Ketse, Maria Mabote, Tshepi Maropa, Akhona Mngcolomba, Siyanda Pikoli, Zoe Naude, Bulela Qwane.

TMO Panel: Ben Crouse, Christie du Preez, Quinton Immelman, Marius Jonker, Archie Sehlako, Egon Seconds.