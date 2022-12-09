1,300 affordable housing units approved for construction in CT CBD - Hill-Lewis

The city has now invited the public to comment on its plans to release the Earl Street property in Woodstock for a social housing development project.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced that 1,300 affordable housing units have been approved for construction in Cape Town’s city centre.

The city has now invited the public to comment on its plans to release the Earl Street property in Woodstock for a social housing development project.

Eight hundred social housing units are already under construction in the city bowl.

"This is the fifth property to reach a critical milestone for land release in just over six months under our land release for affordable housing mayoral priority programme. That means that so far this year, 1,300 social housing units have been approved by you through this council since May," Hill-Lewis said.