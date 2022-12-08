‘Your voice is beautiful’: Craig David sings Katlego Maboe’s praises

Maboe shared a video clip on social media of him and David singing a duet.

CAPE TOWN – Musician Craig David is in the country to perform for one night only in Cape Town on 8 December.

TV presenter Katlego Maboe interviewed the 'What's Your Flava' hitmaker, describing the experience as a dream come true.

“There’s a 14-year-old little Katlego who is doing backflips and he is ululating right now because seeing you in real life and meeting you is such an amazing moment for me. I’ve been a fan of your music all these years,” Maboe said during his chat with the star.

Maboe shared a video clip on social media of him and David singing the song 'Rise and Fall'.

“Brother your tone is so smooth. I love it. Your voice is beautiful,” David said.