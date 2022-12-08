Winde still consulting over report linking gangs & top police officials

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde approached the SAPS ombudsman to investigate alleged links between gangs and top police officials in the province.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that he was still consulting legal experts on how to deal with the findings of a report by the Western Cape police ombudsman.

His request came after a judgment by a Western Cape High Court judge in September, which suggested that there may be evidence of these links.

"So it is a massive problem that we have to put or create a solution and I don't know what that is yet. And I don't want to just quickly put up a commission, I need to really interrogate this and meet with our lawyers," the premier said.

Winde said that because the court judgment was based on a bail hearing of one case, they were looking into other cases like the murder of detective Charl Kinnear, who was a prominent member of the police's anti-gang unit.

"Can this build enough of a narrative to bring a coalition within SAPS, within NPA, within our judicial system, international support, national support? How do we go about getting that right so that we can actually start to bring about change, bring trust into the police?"