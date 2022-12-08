‘We are not angry enough’: Social media users have their say on load shedding

CAPE TOWN – From calls for a national strike, to being called too tolerant, South Africans have taken to social media to express their views on load shedding.

The rolling power cuts have formed part of our lives for a number of years now but the last few months have seen them become progressively worse.

Eskom has warned that citizens will have to endure outages for at least another year.

On Wednesday, the ailing power utility announced that it would be moving the country to stage six until further notice.

Social media users went as far as daring Eskom to push the country to stage 10 as being on stage six already felt like a near-total blackout.

Here are some of your views:

SAns we are not angry enough. It's Dec and people have filled their refrigerators with meat. Stage 6 means no electricity for 8 hours. We need to unite and claim this country back. Political affiliations can wait, we need to be one. https://t.co/1TXQlZEWlX ' Okhethwe AmaNgwane💍®️♎ (@Cecilia_Mthwane) December 7, 2022

Those who are not tired of @MYANC keep enjoying your loading shedding stage 6 quietly



Those who are tired of @MYANC show the criminals flames before loading shedding stage 10 bcs it will be too ' voetsek ANC and EFF (@mokgatjane_w) December 8, 2022

At this point it's a few hours with electricity, instead of a few hours without electricity

Stage 10 ' Sani🦋🌻 (@Sani_NLM) December 8, 2022

Somebody please educate me. How is it stage 6 when we are without electricity for 10hrs a day. My schedule for today is 04h00 to 08h00, 12h00 to 16h00, and 20h00 to 22h00. That's exactly 10hours. Is it not stage 10 then? ' Bigboy Moagi (@BroBigboyMoagi) December 8, 2022

I have a feeling that this Stage 6 #Loadshedding is deliberate in order to shift our focus from #PhalaPhalaFarmGateCriminal. They can implement Stage 10 oksalayo Matamela is going. pic.twitter.com/AHN3S4bFLp ' Battalion 54 (@54Battalion) December 7, 2022

Stage 6? What’s going to happen if we hit stage 10? Y’all gonna take our Christmas presents from us? ' DespaCitto (@Real_JeanCitto) December 7, 2022

How to emotionally deal with Stage 10 of loadshedding this week 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/G9sWIiLkBt ' Siya (@MrSkota) December 8, 2022

I think stage 10 Loadshedding by ESKOM is where the fun will begin. Maybe mense will act then. https://t.co/SVpdkVDwAo ' Ke Ledimo (@Tha_Banger99) December 8, 2022

