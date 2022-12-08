Go

‘We are not angry enough’: Social media users have their say on load shedding

Social media users went as far as daring Eskom to push the country to stage 10 as being on stage 6 already felt like a near-total blackout.

Picture: 123rf.com
08 December 2022 09:47

CAPE TOWN – From calls for a national strike, to being called too tolerant, South Africans have taken to social media to express their views on load shedding.

The rolling power cuts have formed part of our lives for a number of years now but the last few months have seen them become progressively worse.

Eskom has warned that citizens will have to endure outages for at least another year.

On Wednesday, the ailing power utility announced that it would be moving the country to stage six until further notice.

Here are some of your views:

https://publish.twitter.com/?hideConversation=on&query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2F_Macibakg%2Fstatus%2F1600569150488936450&widget=Tweet

