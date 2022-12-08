WC police commissioner Patekile: 'We don't want to bury any other members'

Pedro was gunned down, while on duty, in the neighbourhood last week.

Patekile reminded police officers that they were the last defence of the community and citizens of the country.

"If any person takes out a gun and you have a gun, it's either him dead or you die. We do not want to bury any other members," Patekile said.

Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen has urged the Grassy Park community to help dismantle organised crime.

"In the last quarter, six officers lost their life. That is too many," Allen said.

Pedro’s suspected killer was arrested at his Ravensmead hideout shortly after the attack.

The 42-year-old man is set to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court next Tuesday.