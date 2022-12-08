WC govt launches fire season readiness campaign amid resource challenges

The Western Cape's Environmental Affairs Minister Anton Bredell said the increasing fires in the province were worsened by global warming.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said it's ready for the 2022 fire season.

This comes as it launched its readiness campaign at the Stellenbosch Airfield on Thursday.

The Western Cape said that the campaign was about demonstrating the fire crews' approach to incidents as well as the province's preparedness to fight fires over the festive summer season.

The Western Cape's Environmental Affairs Minister Anton Bredell said the increasing fires in the province were worsened by global warming.

This comes as the province battled several fires over the past few weeks.

Bredell added that regular climate changes had also been a challenge for fire crews' rescue operations.

He said the partnership with the private sector played a critical role in conducting research on weather changes as well as having the necessary resources for support crews.

The provincial government pleaded with communities to be more involved and supportive as it faced a resource challenge.