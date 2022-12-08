Go

'Twitter hotel' - Is Elon Musk breaking labour laws?

Photos have emerged of office space at Twitter’s headquarters allegedly being turned into ‘hotel’ rooms for staff.

08 December 2022 14:44

CAPE TOWN – Is Elon Musk helping overworked employees or just making them work harder?

This comes after a BBC reporter posted photos on social media - showing what appears to be office space that has been converted into bedrooms at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco.

A former Twitter employee told the BBC said that Musk has been staying at the headquarters since he took over the company.

This comes amid Musk's utterances since heading up Twitter - that all staff would need to work "long hours" and at "high intensity".

San Francisco authorities are now reportedly investigating a possible building code violation.

However, Musk has reportedly said he doesn't understand why his company is being attacked for providing beds to tired employees.

