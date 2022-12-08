Truck driver in deadly Pongola crash due in court for bail application

Twenty people including - children were killed in the horror accident in September.

DURBAN - The truck driver who was involved in the Pongola accident in September is set to return to court on Thursday for finalisations in his bail application.

Twenty people, including children, were killed in the horror accident.

It's alleged Sibusiso Siyaya crashed his heavy truck into scholar transport.

The accident sent shockwaves through the country with national government implementing measures to expand the N2 highway in the area.

After ditching his bail bid back in September, Siyaya has decided to reapply for it.

He returned to Pongola Magistrates Court last week Thursday, and the matter was postponed to this Thursday.

"The matter returns to court today at the Pongola Magistrates Court where the bail application will continue, he is currently in custody," said the NPA's Natasha Ramkisson Kara.

When he appeared in court last week, the 28-year-old's face was swollen so badly that one eye was unable to open.

He faces culpable homicide charges linked with each of the victims' deaths.

The state is opposing bail.