Taxi route between Bellville and Paarl officially reopened

Western Cape Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell closed the route in July 2021 following the loss of lives and several incidents of violent conflict between members of rival associations over control of the route.

CAPE TOWN - After nearly eighteen months of closure, the minibus-taxi route between Mbekweni in Paarl and Bellville has officially been re-opened.

The conflict was the subject of an arbitration process that found that both Cata's Boland Taxi Association and Codeta's Paarl Alliance Taxi Association had the right to operate.

Mitchell said that the decision to re-open the route followed the signing of a memorandum of agreement between the two associations.

"Both associations have legal rights to trade on this route and the associations have agreed to co-exist and to jointly provide the service authorities through operating license," the MEC said.

To minimise disruptions during the route closure, Mitchell authorised the Golden Arrow Bus Service to provide a replacement service for commuters.

He said that this service would continue to run in parallel with the taxi services until all valid tickets had been used.