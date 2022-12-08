Saps' Operation Nemo to look into educators sexually abusing child athletes

It followed a News24 podcast series, ‘My Only Story 2: Back to School’, which exposed allegations of this kind of abuse at some of South Africa's top schools.

JOHANNESBURG - The police launched a major investigation, dubbed Operation Nemo, into several teachers and sports coaches from across the country who were accused of sexually abusing child athletes.

It followed a News24 podcast series, My Only Story 2: Back to School, which exposed allegations of this kind of abuse at some of South Africa's top schools.

Operation Nemo was announced at a media briefing hosted by Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The announcement was made by the founder and executive director of WMACA, Miranda Jordan.

Jordan said Operation Nemo was a collaborative effort between the organisation and the police and the journalist behind the My Only Story series, Deon Wiggett.

It was formed under Organised Crime Head General Shadrack Sibiya’s hand and Colonel Heila Niemand will be heading it up.

Explaining why the specialist unit was involved, Jordan pointed to the existence of what she called “a sinister underworld” and said it was becoming “increasingly organised”.

At least seven schools and five individuals are being looked at.

They are hopeful there will be arrests soon.