'No further comment, but allegations are unfounded': Hank's Olde Irish lawyers

The EFF picketed outside popular Bree Street bar "Hanks Olde Irish" this week, after an alleged racist incident recently came to light.

CAPW TOWN - Lawyers for the owners of a Cape Town pub at the centre of a race row say they're not commenting any further on the complaints brought against their clients right now.

The EFF picketed outside popular Bree Street bar "Hanks Olde Irish" this week, after an alleged racist incident recently came to light.

It's been claimed that a black patron was told he could not enter the bar unless he was accompanied by a white person.

EFF members put up placards at the pub, which was sut, calling for an end to racism.

The bar claims the allegations are unfounded, and its lawyer, William Booth said they stayed shut after threats of violence against staff.