Go

Mariah Carey's comic book, an ideal Christmas gift

The legendary pop singer has been added to TidalWave Comics ‘Female Force’ series that focuses on strong women who shape today’s culture.

Picture: TidalWave Comics/Twitter
Picture: TidalWave Comics/Twitter
08 December 2022 17:04

CAPE TOWN – If you’re still on the look for a Christmas gift, why not get a comic book about the life and career of the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey.

The legendary pop singer has been added to TidalWave Comics ‘Female Force’ series that focuses on strong women who shape today’s culture.

The 22-page book was written by Michael Frizell and is available on a number of digital platforms and hardcopy too.

A special 28-page holiday version of the book is also available, featuring a themed cover by Marvel Comics artist Konami.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA