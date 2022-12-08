MANDY WIENER: Phala Phala accelerated the ANC's Ramaphosa vacuum crisis

OPINION

In the last week we found ourselves facing the reality that we don’t want a compromised president to resign because we fear that the incumbent would be even worse.

What an awful existence. We accept the current guy and forgive his flaws and mistakes because the other options are terrifying. We really do hold our elected leaders to astonishingly low standards.

But on the flip side, is anyone in this mad world beyond reproach anymore? If a master of the dark arts wanted to smear any of us, there would be a smallanyana skeleton to dust off and throw on to the pile.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legal team has taken the Section 89 report on judicial review because they argue a flawed finding can’t be used to impeach him. In other words, he is not compromised and the report is wrong.

On Wednesday last week, South Africa teetered on the brink of political uncertainty yet again. All indications were that Ramaphosa would be resigning. The speech was all but drafted and his mind could not be changed. The rand plummeted and investors panicked. There were frantic phone calls about whether or not Cyril was going to go.

He didn’t want the job of leading the country any longer, and why would he? Ramaphosa endured two gruelling years of a COVID-19 pandemic and has been fighting his own Cabinet and party throughout his tenure. He has more money than he knows what to do with and the prospects of spending his twilight years in his mansions in Fresnaye or Hyde Park or farming buffalo or playing golf are no doubt far more appealing.

Ramaphosa, who has always been guided by the Constitution, felt that the correct thing to do would be to exit. Ultimately he was convinced to stay and fight because if he quit, he would be handing the country over to the forces of evil and roll back all the work that has been done to uncaptured the state.

There was even talk of bringing back the country’s best reserve president, Kgalema Mothlante, to patch the leaks.

The real question that has rapidly confronted the country before many may have anticipated is, who would ultimately be Ramaphosa’s successor as president? That is of course if the ANC actually wins the next national election in 2024. Or if, Ramaphosa is recalled, removed or told to step aside before then.

This is reminiscent of the quandary we faced around what would happen when Mandela died.

We have a tendency to pin the hopes and successes of our democracy on personalities and individuals and this has become even more necessary as the ruling party has shown itself as a collective to be rotten and inept.

Historically, the ruling party’s deputy has succeeded the president. That would mean David ‘DD’ Mabuza would have to step up - but he has been almost entirely absent during his tenure. He has appeared to have spent more time on sick leave and carrying out mysterious visits to Russia for medical treatment than he has doing any real work.

Allegations of criminal conduct while he was Mpumalanga's premier have also continued to stalk him. Yet, only five years ago, he was politically powerful and a real contender to lead the party.

Five years is an inordinately long time in politics in South Africa. Considering there is a scandal a day in this neighbourhood, there are plenty of moving pieces. Alliances are formed and frayed in response to whatever prosecution or headline happens to be dominating that week and factional battles are frequently lost and won.

In December 2017, the ANC was also preparing to go to Nasrec to elect a new leader. The situation was on a knife’s edge and the country could have swung either way between the Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma option of what appeared at the time to be continued state capture or the CR17 promise of a new dawn.

Firmly in the middle as kingmaker was the Mpumalanga strong man ‘DD’ aka ‘The Cat’ Mabuza. Both sides ostensibly did not know which way he was going to leap and he was powerful because he had been able to grow his province substantially into what was then the second biggest voting block behind KZN.

In early December of that year, the ANC branches in his province voted and the results confounded everyone. The majority of the Mpumalanga branches – 223 – voted for a mysterious candidate called ‘Unity’ to become the president of the party. One-hundred and twenty-three voted for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and 117 voted for Cyril Ramaphosa. It was weird. Everyone was confused. Mabuza was making a mockery of the process.

Mabuza went into the Nasrec conference as the key kingmaker and power broker.

Ultimately he would swing the election towards Ramaphosa’s camp, to the fury of the Dlamini-Zuma's contingent. He was elected as the deputy president to Ramaphosa.

What is often forgotten though is that the Gauteng politician, Paul Mashatile, had tied himself to Mabuza. The two came as a package deal and for that reason Mashatile was elected as treasurer general of the party. It’s five years later and, in a way, Paul Mashatile finds himself in a similar position to that which Mabuza was in last time around.

Mashatile is now filling three positions within the top six: he holds his initial treasurer general position while also acting as secretary general because Ace Magashule was forced to step aside amid criminal charges. The deputy secretary general, Jessie Duarte, passed away earlier this year so Mashatile has also taken up that position, making him enormously influential.

But Mashatile has been reluctant to throw his full public weight behind the incumbent. Behind the scenes there is a mild panic brewing that he may be playing both sides.

Political analyst Professor Andre Duvehage has been quoted as likening the race for the ANC leadership to two dogs fighting over a bone, leaving a third to run away with it.

“The third in this case is Paul Mashatile,” said Duvenhage.

Has Mashatile overplayed his hand in the interests of his personal ambitions to become president? He would do well to learn from the example of Mabuza who has lost relevance and influence since being the power broker at Nasrec five years ago.

Mashatile has also never completely cleansed himself of the smear of the so-called Alex Mafia reports. Although never criminally charged, it has followed him like a shadow.

Ronald Lamola is the presidential candidate for #NextGen; a move to a younger, fresh leader in a party reeling from its catastrophic leadership failures during State Capture and seeking to cleanse and renew itself. He has spoken publicly in defence of Ramaphosa in recent days but he may not yet have sufficient support and influence within the party.

There is also the option of a stop-gap candidate for deputy president, chosen at Nasrec. It's a compromise option and they would be nominated from the floor. Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mnchunu’s name has been put forward. They will need a quarter of the delegates at the conference to support a move from the floor.

This week US credit agency Fitch Ratings downplayed the alarm. It said that while the uncertainty over the future of Ramaphosa is a risk for South Africa, the most likely scenario is that of a broad policy continuity. It also said that even if the president were to resign, it believes “that it is more likely that a potential successor would emerge from the president’s moderate wing of the ANC rather than the [Jacob] Zuma-linked Radical Economic Transformation faction, which advocates more populist approaches”.

The entire Phala Phala saga may well have accelerated the decline of the ANC as the country looks to the national elections in 2024, which means Ramaphosa’s successor may ultimately be leading from the opposition benches.

There is a lot to play for over the next few days and as we know from experience, anything can still happen in the ANC.