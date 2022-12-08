M1 North closed after 1 person killed in shootout with JMPD in Booysens

JOHANNESBURG - The M1 North is partially closed off to traffic after one person was shot dead following a shootout with JMPD officers in Booysens, before the Crown interchange.

There are still heavy delays from Xavier Street after JMPD officers stopped a white vehicle that was allegedly filled with at least 20 suspects who proceeded to shoot at the officers.

One of the suspects was fatally shot and the rest fled the scene.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla advised motorists to use alternative routes.

"Two illegal firearms used by the suspects were recovered on scene and it's suspected that the suspects had just or were about to commit a robbery before being intercepted by the officers. The officers then returned fire."