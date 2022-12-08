Go

Lotto results, Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Picture: Pixabay
08 December 2022 05:40

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 7 December 2022 are:

Lotto: 01, 05, 18, 45, 47, 52 B: 19

Lotto Plus 1: 04, 06, 07, 16, 26, 51 B: 52

Lotto Plus 2: 11, 14, 15, 42, 43, 48 B: 41

