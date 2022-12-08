KZN tourism authorities say visitor safety their top priority

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal acting CEO Nhlanhla Khumalo said that the province’s municipalities had already prepared their law enforcement structures ahead of this year’s festive season.

DURBAN - Tourism authorities in KwaZulu-Natal said that the safety of visitors this festive season was their top priority.

This is as the city gears up to welcome over 800,000 holidaymakers.

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal acting CEO, Nhlanhla Khumalo, told Eyewitness News that they expected more than 760,000 domestic travellers and 58,000 international guests.

He said that the province expects to generate at least R4.1 billion this holiday season.

Khumalo said that the province’s municipalities had already prepared their law enforcement structures ahead of this year’s festive season.

"The security issue is guaranteed. Our police services are out and visible throughout the province," Khumalo said.

KwaZulu-Natal is also battling high levels of E. coli on premier beaches such as Umhlanga.

Khumalo said that there were other destinations available for exploration.

"The area that has been mainly affected is Durban but if you go to the other parts of KZN, there has been less or no impact of the floods in terms of infrastructure and tourism facilities."

This year’s projected income from the festive season is still lower than the R8.4 billion the province generated in 2019.

Khumalo said that they believed they would return to their pre-COVID-19 figures soon, with the world appearing to be moving past the virus.