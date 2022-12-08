Kolisi returns to lead the Sharks into unknown waters

Sharks Director of Rugby - Neil Powell, has named a matchday squad brimming with Test experience which will see Springbok captain Siya Kolisi return to lead the Durban side.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s five premier franchises venture into new territory this weekend as they participate in Europe’s elite club rugby competitions, for the very first time.

The first team in action will be the Sharks, who host English Premiership side Harlequins at Kings Park.

Sharks Director of Rugby - Neil Powell, has named a matchday squad brimming with Test experience which will see Springbok captain Siya Kolisi return to lead the Durban side, after taking a break at the end of the international season in November.

Kolisi is joined by Springbok centurion Eben Etzebeth after the pair missed the last two weeks of the United Rugby Championship, following a heavy workload for the national side where they played in all four Autumn Nations Series matches.

Etzebeth’s introduction to the starting line-up will see Vincent Tshituka revert to the loose forward role he played previously, alongside Kolisi and Phepsi Buthelezi in a formidable loose trio.

Powell has retained much of the same backline as last week, with the only change seeing Werner Kok replacing Marnus Potgieter on the wing.

There are numerous other Boks handily placed throughout the team as they look to get their first match of this new competition off to a winning start.

Much will be expected of the Sharks despite their disappointing start in the United Rugby Championship (URC) where they languished in mid-table after four wins and three losses.

It was anticipated that they would conquer all comers this season after their high-profile acquisitions over the past year.



Kick-off on Saturday afternoon is at 15:00.

Sharks squad:

1. Ox Nche

2. Bongi Mbonambi

3. Carlu Sadie

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Gerbrandt Grobler

6. Siya Kolisi (c)

7. Vincent Tshituka

8. Phepsi Buthelezi

9. Jaden Hendrikse

10. Curwin Bosch

11. Makazole Mapimpi

12. Ben Tapuai

13. Francois Venter

14. Werner Kok

15. Boeta Chamberlain

Replacements

16. Dan Jooste

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Khutha Mchunu

19. Hyron Andrews

20. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

21. Grant Williams

22. Lionel Cronje

23. Rohan Janse van Rensburg