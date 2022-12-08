Jukskei River floods survivor recalls moment baptism congregants swept away

A 20-year-old survivor told Eyewitness News how his sister was saved from drowning by her friend, who was carried away by the water.

JOHANNESBURG - A Jukskei River drowning tragedy survivor has detailed harrowing scenes of watching fellow church members being swept away by flash floods.

A 20-year-old survivor, known only as Tshepang, told Eyewitness News how his sister was saved from drowning by her friend, who was carried away by the water.

At least 15 worshipers drowned in the river during a baptism ritual at the weekend.

Tshepang spoke to Eyewitness News after rescue workers discovered another body on Wednesday.

"I'm not ok."

Holding back tears, a traumatised Tshepang recalled the Saturday his mother took him, his younger sister, and their neighbour to the baptism ceremony.

Tshepang said that a group of about 33 congregants were told to get into the water at the same time.

"It was raining but the pastor said we should go in anyway, insisting that if we pray, the water will be calmer and people should not get out … but the water did not calm."

Tshepang detailed how his younger sister was saved from the river by a friend who, unfortunately, was taken by the raging water shortly after.

"The water rose, and some people got out - others were taken by the current. My sister was also struggling but she was helped by her friend, who died."

The number of bodies discovered now stands at 15 after Johannesburg emergency services found the body of a female about three kilometres away from where the baptism happened.